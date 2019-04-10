Bill on Sabah, Sarawak should go through PSC first, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Putrajaya’s Bill to restore the stature of Sabah and Sarawak would not have been defeated if the government had taken its constitutional amendment proposal to a parliamentary select committee (PSC) first, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob claimed today.

The Barisan Nasional lawmaker also stressed that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Bill was not lost because the Opposition rejected it.

“We did not reject... we abstained because we agree with the points but because they dismissed what we suggested.

“Even so, we also did not reject, we only abstained,” he told reporters in Parliament.

He stressed that the Bill should not have been rushed for tabling in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday but instead taken up for a thorough discussion at the PSC.

MORE TO COME