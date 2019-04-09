Dr M confirms Osman Sapian quits as Johor MB, says successor to be named soon

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today confirmed that Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian has handed in his resignation letter to the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today confirmed that Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian has handed in his resignation letter to the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday.

He said for the time being the state will be without an MB, until Osman’s successor can be named.

“We have shortlisted three or four names to take over,” Dr Mahathir said during a press conference at the Dewan Rakyat.

Dr Mahathir said whoever takes over from Osman must be from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as per the Pakatan Harapan Agreement.

“However, the palace has not yet been notified as the Sultan is currently abroad,” Dr Mahathir said, adding that Osman’s letter would be presented to the Sultan upon his return.

