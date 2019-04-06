Pastor Koh and Amri’s family not behind lawsuit on ‘enforced disappearance’

Susanna Liew and Norhayati Mohd Arifin attend the announcement of Suhakam’s public inquiry findings into the disappearances of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The families of missing Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat has nothing to do with the ultimatum issued to the government by a group of lawyers and the Citizens Against Enforced Disappearance (Caged).

In a statement today, lawyer Sheryll Stothard said that the leader of the lawyers group Andy Yong has never met her clients Susanna Koh and Norhayati Mohd Ariffin (Amri’s wife) and do not represent them.

“On behalf of Mrs Susanna Koh and Puan Norhayati Mohd Ariffin whom I represent, I wish to clarify that Andy Yong and all the lawyers who were present at this press conference organised by Mr. Yong do not represent the families of the Pastor Koh and Amri Che Mat.

“Yong has never spoken with my clients at any time, from the day their husbands were abducted until now,” said Stothard.

She added that both of them have no “firm decisions” regarding their next move.

However, they reiterated their support for the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) recommendations to the government.

Earlier today lawyer Andy Yong had given a press conference together with Cage spokesman Rama Ramanathan demanding that the government set up a special task force to investigate the disappearance, come clean on the alleged Special Branch involvement and compensate the two families.

The group had given the government one month or they will file a lawsuit under the Government Proceedings Act.

Yong had named the Government of Malaysia, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and the Home Ministry as respondents.

He also told reporters that he had not contacted Koh and Amri’s families but he had plans to ask if they would like to join the suit.