MCMC: 5G opens new frontiers for innovation

The introduction of 5G technology is part of the government’s National Optical Fibre and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) to provide people with a sustainable, comprehensive, high-quality and affordable digital connectivity. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The all-new fifth generation (5G) mobile technology which promises ultrafast speeds and low latency can open up innovation opportunities in various sectors.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) Digital Sector Technology & Standards Division chief Dr Ahmad Nasruddin ‘Atiqullah Fakhrullah said although the technology was still in its introductory stage in the country, it should be seen as an opportunity for all parties to move forward with technology.

“For example, in agriculture, we can see how technology and Internet of Things (IoT) can increase productivity. There are drones that can be used to spray fertilisers and this can greatly reduce the cost of manpower and human resources.

“By using technology, farmers can ‘upgrade’ themselves and consequently achieve better yields,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama News Channel’s Nine11 programme at Wisma Bernama, yesterday.

Ahmad Nasruddin said there were three key features offered by the 5G technology, namely ‘enhanced mobile broadband’ or high-speed data, ‘ultra-reliable low-latency’ or fast response; and ‘massive machine-type communication’ that can connect one million devices within one square-kilometre.

Based on these three important aspects, Ahmad Nasruddin said there were many applications for the new technology, which would also help realise Indistrial Revolution 4.0 in Malaysia.

The introduction of 5G technology is part of the government’s National Optical Fibre and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) to provide people with a sustainable, comprehensive, high-quality and affordable digital connectivity.

Last November, the MCMC had set up a national 5G task force with key stakeholders and industry players, specifically for reviewing and recommending a holistic strategy for the implementation of 5G.

A showcase on what is possible with the new technology will be held in Putrajaya from April 18-21.

A 5G-related test launch will take place on April 18, scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, while exhibitions will be opened to the public from April 20th. — Bernama