Terengganu received RM1b in oil royalty last year, says MB

Terengganu MB Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar speaks during a breaking fast event at the Bangi Convention Centre in Bangi June 9, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 3 — Terengganu received RM1.053 billion in oil royalty payment from the federal government last year, Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar told the State assembly today.

He said the payment was made in stages, with RM603 million made before the 14th general election, RM100 million on Aug 21, RM200 million on Oct 8 and RM150 million on Dec 12.

“The amount is, however, less than the estimated RM1.4 billion in petroleum and gas royalty tabled in the State Budget last year which was based on the oil price of a US$60 per barrel,” he added.

He was responding to an oral question from Bazlan Abdul Rahman (BN-Batu Rakit) on the petroleum and gas royalty given to Terengganu last year.

To a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Said (BN-Kijal) on the amount received this year, Ahmad Samsuri said RM193.18 million was received last January.

However, the payment was actually for 2018 payment and the amount had been deducted by 25 per cent by the Finance Ministry to pay the state’s debts to the federal government, he added. — Bernama