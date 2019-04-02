After blaming women for rape and men watching porn, lingerie brand founder says sorry (VIDEO)

Bonda Umirah Taib says it is women’s responsibility to satisfy their husbands. — Screengrab from YouTube

PETALING JAYA, April 2 — A homegrown lingerie business owner came under fire after saying women should not blame men for rape and watching pornography.

Bonda Umirah Taib who is the founder of La Maream Lingerie, broadcast the controversial remarks on her YouTube channel a few days ago.

The video has since been removed along with her other YouTube posts but continues making make its rounds on social media.

“Women out there, you can’t blame your husbands completely when they watch porn. The fault lies with us because we are not satisfying their needs,” she said.

Making matters worse, the mother of four illustrated her point with a tone-deaf example of a grandfather raping his granddaughter which she disturbingly suggested was not his fault.

“For example, when a grandfather rapes his grandchild, I cannot put a hundred per cent blame on the grandfather.

“Maybe he’s married to a grandmother but she is not what she used to be when she was younger and the grandfather has to satisfy his lust by watching porn,” she said in a video titled Man vs Porn Part 1.

She added that women as wives are given a long list of responsibilities and are given greater challenges which they just have to accept.

Bonda’s victim-blaming narrative invited a barrage of criticism from the public.

“Please don’t spend even one cent on her products,” wrote @michellelanious.

“Assumingly a rape victim says she was raped, this lady will probably tell her not to lodge a police report because it’s either the victim’s fault or the rapist’s wife’s fault,” fired @iam_meelo.

Seriously pakcik rogol budak bawah umur sebab semua ni salah makcik yang dah tua? Suami tengok porn sebab isteri tak pandai layan suami? Semua salah perempuan?

Seriously BONDA UMIRAH harap hang tak menyesal keluarkan statement mcm tu. — Farah (@NFarahanisss) March 31, 2019

Bonda has since issued an apology via a series of tweets.

I’ve learned my lesson. My humble apologies. pic.twitter.com/AbNLVRi4I0 — Bonda Umirah Taib (@LemareamL) April 1, 2019

In her apology, Bonda also clarified that she was against paedophilia and porn addiction.