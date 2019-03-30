Fire and Rescue Dept will continue searching for missing runner

BESUT, March 30 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will continue its search and rescue (SAR) operation for runner Mohammad Ashraf Hassan who went missing while participating in the Gopeng Ultra Trail 2019 here Saturday, even after other search parties had called off the operation at 1 pm today.

JBPM director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said their operation would not have any deadline but would only be carried out in a smaller scale.

“Even though other agencies had called off the SAR operation today, the JBPM will continue searching for the missing runner. Our SAR operation will be carried out in a smaller scale depending on the current situation,” he told reporters after attending the state-level Fire Safety Campaign 2019 in Pulau Perhentian here today.

The event was launched by Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mantek.

Mohammad Ashraf, 29, from Muar, Johor, participated in a mixed group of 485 runners in the 25 km run of the trail in the area, which has many caves, but did not return after it ended at 2 pm (on Saturday). When all efforts to find him by the organiser and fellow runners failed, a missing person report was lodged at 1.09 am the next day.

Earlier today, Kampar police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim announced that the SAR operation was called off because the search team did not find any fresh leads. — Bernama