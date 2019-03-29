Karpal finally has peace, triumphant widow says as sedition conviction erased (VIDEO)

Lawyers Sangeet Kaur Deo, Ramkarpal Singh and Karpal Singh’s widow Gurmit Kaur speak to reporters at the Federal Court in Putrajaya March 29, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 29 — The Federal Court’s posthumous acquittal today of late former DAP chairman Karpal Singh of sedition was an emotional legal and moral victory for his widow Gurmit Kaur.

Gurmit noted that Karpal’s vindication comes just 20 days before the fifth anniversary of his death on April 17, 2014.

“He’s gone for five years. His name cleared, after five years,” she told reporters immediately after the decision was delivered.

“I’m just preparing for his fifth anniversary and I know he’s now going to rest in peace.

“Justice has been seen. I’m very happy. And I thank the team, my children, especially, for having cleared his name, and the courts, thank you very much,” she said.

Gurmit, who was earlier seen wiping away tears of joy inside the courtroom, was also struggling to contain her emotions when she spoke to reporters.

Two of Gurmit’s children, Ramkarpal Singh and Sangeet Kaur Deo, were part of a team of about 13 lawyers appearing for Karpal during the hearing today.

MORE TO COME