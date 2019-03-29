Ex-Negri Sembilan MB raps successor over golf club beer ban

The acting Umno president also said current MB Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun should relinquish the post in atonement. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Mohamad Hasan criticised his successor over a controversial alcohol ban at the Seremban International Golf Club (SIGC) that its members unanimously voted to reverse.

The acting Umno president also said current MB Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun should relinquish the post in atonement.

However, a previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration from the 1990s had pushed through a change in the club’s rules that automatically makes the MB president of the SIGC.

“You must not forget that the members of the club, which was set up in the 1950s, are multiracial.

“The last thing you should do is impose your values on others. Even the Al Quran says so,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said while he also did not agree with alcohol consumption, he did not try to impose his personal views on the public.

The former MB added that if he had done so, he would have made Negri Sembilan alcohol-free.

“But I need to be sensitive to the needs and rights of non-Muslims who live here,” he added in the report.

Mohamad is incidentally being nominated by his party to contest the Rantau state by-election tomorrow.

Aminuddin unilaterally imposed the ban ostensibly to protect the sensitivity of Muslim communities in the club’s vicinity.

After SIGC voted unanimously to undo Aminuddin’s ban on alcohol, he threatened to resign as its president.

However, its members told him the club’s constitution precludes any person who is not the state MB from serving in the role.