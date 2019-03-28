Malay Mail

Top-scoring Roisah stateless no more with early birthday gift of citizenship (VIDEO)

Published 36 minutes ago on 28 March 2019

By Ida Lim

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin hugs her ward Roisah Abdullah after the latter received her national citizenship letter in Putrajaya March 28, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — Malaysia-born Roisah Abdullah, who is the ward of a federal minister, received her citizenship today after years of waiting to be recognised as a Malaysian.

Roisah, who will turn 22 next month, called today’s news an early birthday present.

“Yup, yes, absolutely, this is truly a big gift,” she told reporters here.

Roisah was at the Home Ministry’s headquarters together with her legal guardian, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, to receive the approval letter for her citizenship application filed last March.

MORE TO COME

