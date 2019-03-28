Top-scoring Roisah stateless no more with early birthday gift of citizenship (VIDEO)

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin hugs her ward Roisah Abdullah after the latter received her national citizenship letter in Putrajaya March 28, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — Malaysia-born Roisah Abdullah, who is the ward of a federal minister, received her citizenship today after years of waiting to be recognised as a Malaysian.

Roisah, who will turn 22 next month, called today’s news an early birthday present.

“Yup, yes, absolutely, this is truly a big gift,” she told reporters here.

Roisah was at the Home Ministry’s headquarters together with her legal guardian, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, to receive the approval letter for her citizenship application filed last March.

MORE TO COME