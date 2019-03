Wong, 64, was Sabah DAP chairman and the federal lawmaker for Sandakan. — Picture via Facebook

KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — Sabah Health and Public Well-being Minister Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt died this morning, believed to be from cardiac arrest during his morning hike.

Wong, 64, was Sabah DAP chairman and the federal lawmaker for Sandakan.

A party member confirmed his death this morning after the minister was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital here.

