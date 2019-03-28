Najib’s RM42m trial starts next Wednesday

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives in Parliament Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Trial will start next Wednesday for Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s case over RM42 million belonging to former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee confirmed that the trial date of April 3 was fixed by the High Court today.

“It’s in the afternoon,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today after the matter came up for case management in the High Court.

Farhan confirmed that no other trial dates had been fixed yet for this case.

MORE TO COME