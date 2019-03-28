Ismail Sabri unsure if Opposition MPs officially quit PAC

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters in Parliament Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today he was uncertain if three Opposition members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had formally submitted their resignation letters.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah (BN-Jasin), Datuk Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) and Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Baru) did not attend the PAC’s latest meeting yesterday after the trio announced their resignation from the committee on Monday.

“I am not sure, I haven’t checked or asked yet.

“But in the recent meeting, the representatives from the Opposition did not attend the meeting, which means they have taken action to show they have resigned with their absence,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby, here today.

MORE TO COME