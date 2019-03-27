PAC to call up Chief Secretary over RC and VEP projects

Public Accounts Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee speaks to reporters after a meeting at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Public Accounts Committee will be calling on the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar on the Road Charge Collection System (RC) and Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) projects.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said Ismail would be called to assist investigations as the contract was made during his tenure as Transport Ministry secretary-general.

“We will also be calling the company involved in the contract. Today, former Transport Minister (Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai) attended the proceeding, we are satisfied with his statement,” he told reporters after chairing a PAC meeting at Parliament Building here today.

Both projects valued at RM149.45 million were aimed at registering vehicles entering Malaysia, monitoring traffic at the Malaysia-Singapore entry points as well as identifying vehicles with summons arrears and to assist in curbing smuggling of vehicles.

The National Audit Department had earlier among others found weaknesses especially in aspects of justifying the appointment of the contractor through direction negotiation against the Technical and Finance Committee’s decision on the technical and financial capabilities which should have been given attention by the Transport Ministry.

In this regard, Kiandee said PAC is also investigating the case of Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds and will open several other cases soon including those linked to Lembaga Tabung Haji, Federal Land Development Authority (Felda ) and the Defence Ministry’s land swap project. — Bernama