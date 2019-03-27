Nurse who claimed pathologist lied admits not knowing facts of Adib’s case

Hospital Kuala Lumpur medical forensics department officer Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi, who conducted an autopsy on Adib, testified last week that Adib’s injuries were inconsistent with assault as alleged. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, March 27 — The nurse who accused a forensic pathologist of lying to the inquest of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim last week told the Coroner’s Court today she made the claim without facts.

Siti Shafikah, a nurse of six years at the National Heart Institute (IJN) who treated Adib three times, asserted that she made the social media post last Friday while distraught.

“I made the statement based on my emotion and feelings because I read about news on the witness testimony on social media.

“Prior to this, I was also informed that Adib claimed to have been assaulted,” she told Judge Rofiah Mohamad who is sitting as coroner for the inquest here.

Hospital Kuala Lumpur medical forensics department officer Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi, who conducted an autopsy on Adib, testified last week that Adib’s injuries were inconsistent with assault as alleged.

Following his testimony, a Facebook user known as “Cik Miera” who claimed to be a nurse at IJN accused him of lying in his testimony and that she knew the “truth” about his death.

The pathologist told the inquest yesterday that he was vilified online as a result of the accusation.

“I apologise. I was emotional and did not know the real facts of the case before making those comments,” she added.

