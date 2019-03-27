Maybank facing service interruptions affecting cards and online banking

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Maybank has announced via Facebook and Twitter that they are facing intermittent service interruptions on their banking network. This affects some cardholders as well as electronic banking services.
Maybank is currently working on rectifying the issue as soon as possible. It appears that the problem also affects instant bank fund transfers (IBFT) via Maybank2U, MEPS, Reloads and TAC for all telco numbers. — SoyaCincau
#mbbalert Dear customers, there is currently an intermittent service interruption affecting some of our cards and electronic banking services. Please bear with us as we are in the midst of rectifying the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused & thanks for your patience.— Maybank (@MyMaybank) 27 March 2019