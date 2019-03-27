Malaysia, NZ to strengthen ties in combating terrorism, DPM says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (right) and her New Zealand counterpart, Winston Peters, hold a press conference at Parliament March 27, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Against the backdrop of the recent deadly terrorist attack in Christchurch, Malaysia and New Zealand are on the same page on the need to forge closer ties to fight terrorism.

This follows talks between Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and his counterpart Winston Peters in the Malaysian capital today.

“We have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating this scourge of terrorism,” Dr Wan Azizah told the media after their meeting held at the Parliament building here.

“The attack on the two mosques during Friday prayers on March 15 claimed the lives of 50 people, including a Malaysian teenager. Dozens of others were injured.

“During the meeting, Dr Wan Azizah said she also offered heartfelt condolences on the part of the Malaysian government to the government of New Zealand and its people and the families of the victims.

“The government of Malaysia stands together with the government of New Zealand in this difficult time,” she said at the joint press conference with Peters who is also New Zealand’s foreign minister.

Dr Wan Azizah also extended the government’s appreciation to the government of New Zealand for all assistance rendered to the Malaysian victims of the attack that drew widespread condemnation from New Zealand society and others across the globe. Three Malaysians were among the injured.

Peters, who is in town on a two-day working visit, said: “The victims of this appalling terrorist attack include Malaysians, and our thoughts are very much with them, their families and communities.”

He said the New Zealand government was providing every support to those who had been impacted by the incident.

“We are a country that practices religious tolerance. An attack on one of us observing our beliefs is an attack on all of us,” he said. — Bernama