Malaysians can’t even handle fireworks, Selangor exco says of ganja proposal

SHAH ALAM, March 25 — A Selangor executive councillor (exco) said an assemblyman’s bid for the state to commercially cultivate medical marijuana (ganja) was overambitious as Malaysians were not known to safely handle dangerous items.

Paya Jaras assemblyman Mohd Khairuddin Othman who chairs the youth development, sports and human capital development committee used fireworks injuries as an example of how locals were “overcreative” for legalised ganja here.

“When someone gives them fireworks to play with for Hari Raya, they make cannons until they lose their fingers,” Mohd Khairuddin said in his winding-up speech at the end of debate on the Sultan’s address.

“Instead of suggesting for a ganja planting programme, I am more than happy if the Jeram state assemblyman suggests that lands be used to plant oil palm and chilli, or anything else that is of industrial value.

“Why must we look at ganja, from the many industries that are available? he asked.

Mohd Kharuddin also said Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli’s proposal last week caused concern among some groups.

While saying he accepted that ganja has some medicinal properties, he stressed that the plant remained classed as a dangerous drug in Malaysia.

He added that the state government has also spent heavily on programmes to address drug abuse, especially among Malay youths.

Last week, Mohd Shaid proposed to the Selangor state assembly that since the Kuala Selangor area has been designated as an agricultural cluster, his constituency should be the centre of ganja production for medical research and export purposes.

He argued that ganja offered annual returns of RM9 million per acre versus RM3,000 for oil palms.