PM: Constitution not subordinated by international treaties

Dr Mahathir said acceding to global treaties and conventions did not mean Malaysia would apply any portions that contradict the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PULAU CAREY, March 24 — The Federal Constitution will guide Malaysia’s ratification or adoption of any global treaties and conventions, the prime minister said today.

Citing the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said acceding did not mean Malaysia would apply any portions that contradict the Federal Constitution.

As for the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) that Putrajaya previously sought to ratify, he said this would also have been according to Malaysia’s conditions.

“In this country, there are certain things they want to do under the Rome Statute which we cannot do in this country,” he explained.

Saying there were treaties that allowed absolute personal freedoms including same-sex unions, he said such practices were unsuitable for Malaysia and would consequently not be adopted.

“There are now men who marry men, women marry women; I don’t know what they do when they marry, but they are very funny people.

“We don’t want to be funny people like them, that we don’t accept, we accept only the good ones,” he said after launching the Sayangi SawitKu campaign at the Sime Darby Ladang East palm oil plantation here.

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar yesterday said Putrajaya’s attempt to ratify ICERD and assenting to the Rome Statute were unconstitutional as they affected the special rights of the Malays.