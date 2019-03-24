12 police reports lodged over scuffle between Najib supporters, UM students

Students protest Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s meet-and-greet session in front of Restoran Amjal near Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Police have received 12 reports over a scuffle between students and supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at a bus stop in Pantai Baru here on Friday evening.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said statements from 10 witnesses were also recorded to facilitate investigations under Section 160 of the Penal Code for committing affray.

He said the police would also take stern action against those who did not comply with the requirements under Section 9 (1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

He said that in the 3.45 pm incident, seven students of a Public Higher Learning Institution (IPTA) held a silent protest at a bus stop near a restaurant holding a poster.

“This led to provocation and the students were then confronted by a group of Najib’s supporters resulting in an affray and pulling of the poster held by them,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mazlan said all the students were taken to the Pantai Police Station and had their statements recorded as witnesses before they lodged police reports.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact senior investigating officer ASP Mohd Firdaus Sharil at 012-3388164, investigating officer Insp Aaron Anthony Doss at 014-9018596 or Kuala Lumpur police hotline 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station. — Bernama