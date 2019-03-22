Dr M conferred Pakistan’s highest civilian award

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) with his counterpart Imran Khan during a press conference in Islamabad March 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

ISLAMABAD, March 22 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan or Order of Pakistan, the country’s highest civilian award, by Pakistan President Dr Arif Alivi on Friday.

The conferment of the award follows his contributions to the United Nations (UN), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Asean.

The investiture ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Presidential Palace and began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Also present at the investiture was Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Nishan-e-Pakistan is the highest of civil awards and decorations given by the Pakistan Government for the highest degree of service to the country and nation of Pakistan.

The award was established on March 19, 1957.

The Nishan-e-Pakistan is a highly restricted and most prestigious award and is only conferred to the recipient for the merit and distinguished services rendered to the country, international community, and foreign relations.

Subsequently, Dr Mahathir attended a state banquet hosted by Dr Arif.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir paid a courtesy call on the President.

He is on a three-day working visit to Pakistan since Thursday. — Bernama