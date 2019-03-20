Unemployed man charged with murder of Nur Aisyah Aleya

Ramlan Abdul Rashid is brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Langkawi March 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, March 20 — An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of three-year-old Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah, at the Langkawi Hospital quarters last month.

The accused, Ramlan Abdul Rashid, 37, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which provides the mandatory death sentence if convicted.

No plea was recorded from Ramlan.

Ramlan was alleged to have caused the death of Nur Aisyah Aleya Abdullah in Block G-3-4 at the Langkawi Hospital’s quarters here between 9am and 10am on February 23.

Deputy public prosecutor Qatrin Nada Harun is prosecuting the case.

Magistrate Mohd Ridzwan Salleh did not allow bail for the accused and set May 22 for the case to be mentioned, pending the forensic and post-mortem report. — Bernama