Umno to sue 30 lawmakers who quit party

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 19 — Thirty MPs and assemblymen nationwide who were formerly from Umno will be taken to court for leaving the party after Election 2018, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

The Umno secretary-general refuted news reports that the party will not proceed with the lawsuit, saying he will be writing in to a renowned law firm to initiate the filing.

“This was agreed by the party top leadership, treasury, and a lawyer that is handling the case.

“Another large law firm has been appointed and I will write in a letter to them tomorrow and provide a full list of all the MPs and state assemblymen that has left the party,” he told reporters at Parliament.

