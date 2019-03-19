Malaysian Lombok quake survivor recalls ‘gates of hell’ ordeal

Malaysian victim of the Lombok earthquake, How Geok Lan (in red), is greeted by her former schoolmates of the same batch born in 1963 after arriving at KLIA2 in Sepang March 19, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, March 19 — A Malaysian today tearfully recounted the hellish experience of trying to evade falling rocks during a landslide triggered by an earthquake on Lombok island in Indonesia.

How Geok Lan said she and a group of former schoolmates, who graduated in 1963 from SJKC Jementah in Johor, were at a waterfall when the earthquake struck last Sunday and killed two of her companions.

Asked to describe her feelings now upon her return to Malaysia, the 56-year-old woman told reporters: “I feel that it is as if we came out from the gates of hell.

“Because when the quake happened, the rocks all appeared to fly down from the sky.”

How said her fellow schoolmate, Sin Chew Daily deputy executive chief editor Datin Tai Siew Kim, was immediately struck by rocks on the head.

“She was struck by rocks and severely hurt. She fell down another side. All of us were not able to save her.

“Her son went over to see, he said no, his mother cannot be saved, (she) laid there,” she said when recounting the incident.

Some of the Malaysian victims of the Lombok earthquake arrive at KLIA2 in Sepang March 19, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

As for fellow schoolmate Lim Sai Wah, who has since died, How said they were also unable to help her.

“Her leg was pressed down by big rocks. She was pinned down by big rocks. All of us went to help her lift them.

“There was a very, very big rock that could not be moved, she could not rise up. Her body could move... she only used her hand to shout for help, we went over... Sai Wah was there, actually she could speak,” she said.

As How mostly spoke in Mandarin, it is unclear if multiple rocks struck Tai and Lim.

How was among 17 Malaysian quake victims who arrived at KLIA2 airport this afternoon from Lombok.

Malaysian victim of the Lombok earthquake, Ong Lee jye, arrives at KLIA2 in Sepang March 19, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

On March 17, a 5.8-magnitude quake rocked Lombok Island at 2.07pm (3.07pm Malaysian time), resulting in a landslide that killed two Malaysians and injured several others. There was also an aftershock of 5.2 magnitude.

The bodies of the two deceased were expected to arrive at 5.10pm at KLIA, with their family members understood to be on the same flight.

Wisma Putra had earlier said four other Malaysians are still receiving medical treatment at the Rumah Sakit Umum Daerah (RSUD) Mataram in Indonesia.

