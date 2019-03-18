Second Malaysian killed in Lombok quake identified, bodies to be flown back today

Two Malaysians were killed in the quake-triggered landslide in Lombok yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/Buletin Istiqomah

JAKARTA, March 18 ― The second Malaysian killed in the quake-triggered landslide in Lombok, Indonesia, yesterday, has been identified as Lim Sai Wah, also a woman.

However, her other personal details have yet to be ascertained as at 6am today.

Sin Chew Daily Deputy Executive Editor-in-Chief Datin Tai Siew Kim was the first Malaysian identified to have been killed in the landslide following the above 5.0-magnitude earthquake which hit Lombok island, Indonesia, yesterday. She was 56.

According to Deputy Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zamshari Shaharan, seven Malaysians were injured in the incident and currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Lombok.

“It is confirmed that two Malaysians were killed in the quake-triggered landslide in Lombok, yesterday. Seven who were injured are receiving treatment at a hospital, while 13 others are safe,” he said.

They were among the 22 Malaysians who were at the Tiu Kelep Senaru waterfall when the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 2.07pm (3.07pm in Malaysia).

According to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said the earthquake was followed by an aftershock of 5.2-magnitude.

Zamshari said Malaysian Embassy officers had arrived in Lombok to offer consular assistance to the Malaysians involved.

“Affected Malaysians in Lombok or the surrounding areas can get in touch with us at +62 813 8081 3036,” he said.

He also advised those involved to stay calm and try to adhere to all instructions given by the local authorities.

Malaysians in other parts of Indonesia or planning to go to Indonesia are also advised to register with the Embassy at https://goo.gl/ixYVfy, he added.

Meanwhile, West Nusa Tenggara Governor H. Zulkieflimansyah was quoted by Antara news agency as saying that the local authorities were making efforts to have the remains of the two women to be flown back to Malaysia today. ― Bernama