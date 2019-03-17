Six Malaysians missing, one dead after Lombok quake

Damage is seen following an earthquake in Lombok July 29, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Six Malaysians are missing while another Malaysian died after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Lombok today. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Six Malaysians are missing while another Malaysian died after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck east Lombok this afternoon, Wisma Putra said today.

The Foreign Ministry said that it had received news of the matter via its embassy in Indonesia.

“The deceased and six other Malaysians were reported to be at the Tiu Kelep Senaru Waterfall, North Lombok, at the time of the earthquake.

“The tremor from the earthquake was also felt in North Lombok, East Lombok, West Lombok, Central Lombok, Mataram in Nusa Tenggara Barat and part of the southern area of Bali Island,” the ministry said, adding that rescue operations are currently underway by local authorities.

The ministry also expressed its condolences and sympathy to the victims and their families and urged all affected Malaysians to contact the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta.

Though the ministry did not identify the deceased, local Chinese vernacular newspaper Sin Chew Daily confirmed that the deceased was its deputy chief editor, Datin Tai Siew Kim.

Reuters reported that the earthquake had trapped around 35 foreign and local tourists, including Malaysians, at the Tiu Kelep Senaru Waterfall.

The earthquake reportedly did not trigger a tsunami.

According to Jakarta Post, a series of earthquakes between last July and August in Indonesia, including in Bayan district, killed more than 500 people.