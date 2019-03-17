PM attends 2019 National Level Al-Quran Recital and Memorisation Gathering

SEREMBAN, March 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tonight officially opened the 2019 National Level Al-Quran Recital and Memorisation Gathering at the Seremban Municipal Council Hall here.

Dr Mahathir, clad in light blue Baju Melayu, arrived at 8.45 pm and was greeted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Muhajid Yusof Rawa, as well as several Cabinet ministers, Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and the Negri Sembilan State Exco members.

Shortly after the arrival of the Prime Minister, the event attended by 800 people began with the presentation of Asma-ul-Husna or the 99 names of Allah.

The event, which was hosted by Negri Sembilan for the third time, was organised by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), the Negri Sembilan Government and several government agencies and departments and participated by 112 participants with 84 of them being participants for the al-Quran memorising category.

Carrying the theme ‘Helping the People Brings Blessings’ (Menyantuni Umat Membawa Rahmat), the event will be evaluated by 16 judges for the recital category and 17 judges for the memorising category.

The champion qari and qariah for the recital category will each receive a cash prize of RM15,000, additional cash of RM10,000 being expenses for performing the haj, as well as a souvenir and participation certificate.

The champion of the al-Quran recital and memorising category will also represent Malaysia at the International Level Al-Quran Recital and Memorisation Gathering at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from April 15 until 20.

The closing and prize giving ceremony will be carried out by the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, on Friday. — Bernama