Lombok earthquake kills Sin Chew deputy chief editor

People walk near a road damaged by a large earthquake at Kayangan Port in Lombok August 20, 2018 in this file photo. A 5.4-magnitude earthquake on Lombok today killed Sin Chew Daily deputy chief editor Datin Tai Siew Kim. — Picture by Antara Foto via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake on Lombok Island in Indonesia today killed Sin Chew Daily deputy executive editor-in-chief Datin Tai Siew Kim.

Media reports said that the earthquake, which occurred at about 2pm local time, caused a landslide at the Tiu Kelep Waterfall in Bayan district and has trapped around 35 foreign and local tourists, including Malaysians.

“There were about 40 tourists affected by the landslide around the area. Most of the victims were Malaysians and domestic tourists,” Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency was quoted saying by The Jakarta Post.

Sin Chew Daily confirmed Tai’s death. Tai, 56, was the wife of China Press editor-in-chief Datuk Teoh Yang Khoon.

Sin Chew Daily deputy chief editor Datin Tai Siew Kim was killed by an earthquake on Lombok Island, Indonesia. — Picture courtesy of Sin Chew Daily

The earthquake reportedly did not trigger a tsunami.

According to Jakarta Post, a series of earthquakes between last July and August in Indonesia, including in Bayan district, killed more than 500 people.