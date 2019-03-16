Abdul Fareed is new Malaysian Bar president, Roger Chan now vice-president

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor is now the new president of the Malaysian Bar for the term 2019/2020.
Abdul Fareed, who was the immediate past vice-president, also announced his list of elected office-bearers after the Malaysian Bar’s 73rd annual general meeting.
Roger Chan, who was previously secretary of the Malaysian Bar, was elected the vice-president.
Senior criminal lawyer Salim Bashir Bhaskaran is the new Malaysian Bar secretary, while Perak Bar committee chairman Surindar Singh Chain Singh was elected as the new treasurer.
MORE TO COME