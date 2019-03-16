Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Abdul Fareed is new Malaysian Bar president, Roger Chan now vice-president

Published 17 minutes ago on 16 March 2019

By Ida Lim

(From left) Malaysian Bar treasurer Surindar Singh, vice president Roger Chan Weng Keng, president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor and secretary Salim Bashir Bhaskaran pose during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
(From left) Malaysian Bar treasurer Surindar Singh, vice president Roger Chan Weng Keng, president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor and secretary Salim Bashir Bhaskaran pose during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor is now the new president of the Malaysian Bar for the term 2019/2020.

Abdul Fareed, who was the immediate past vice-president, also announced his list of elected office-bearers after the Malaysian Bar’s 73rd annual general meeting.

Roger Chan, who was previously secretary of the Malaysian Bar, was elected the vice-president.

Senior criminal lawyer Salim Bashir Bhaskaran is the new Malaysian Bar secretary, while Perak Bar committee chairman Surindar Singh Chain Singh was elected as the new treasurer.

MORE TO COME

Related Articles

In Malaysia