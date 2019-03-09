Former Pensiangan MP dies

KOTA KINABALU, March 9 ― Former Pensiangan Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Dr Bernard S. Maraat dies at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today at 3.05am.

Bernard, 68, who was suffering from chronic diabetes, was warded at the hospital yesterday.

According to his son, Clarence Bernard when contacted by Bernama, his remains would be taken to Kampung Liawan, Keningau.

The father of three children was the Pensiangan MP from 2004 to 2008.

He was also a programme producer with the Sabah Radio Television Malaysia in the 1980s before furthering his studies in film and communication at the New York University in the United States.

Bernama News Channel editor Newmond Tibin, who used to work with him, said the late Bernard was a creative and visionary producer who was not stingy with his knowledge.

He said Bernard’s demise was a big loss to the Murut community because he was a leaders with the people at heart.

“He was an MP who always looked after his constituency and endeavoured to develop Pensiangan.

“I met him several years ago and he had said that he wanted to focus on his business,” he added. ― Bernama