Create Palestine caucus in parliament, says Zuraida

CYBERJAYA March 9 — A proposal to create a caucus for the freedom of Palestinians in Parliament will be brought to the Cabinet next week, said the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the caucus would enable Malaysia to participate in the struggle for peace throughout the world, through the involvements of non-government bodies (NGOs), from the grip of the Zionist regime.

“As Malaysia has ratified the Rome statute, we can champion peace throughout the world through NGO platforms such as Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCare).

“Indirectly, it may be boosted into a platform to fight for the liberation of Palestine which has long been oppressed and the lives (of its people) strickened,” she said when met after the closing of the global campaign #KitaSemuaMaryam, here today.

Commenting further, Zuraida said the time had come for the implementation of the Rome Statute to show Malaysia’s commitment in helping Muslims in Gaza, specifically to liberate the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine (MWCQP), chairman Dr. Fauziah Mohd Hasan, who lauded the proposal, said Malaysia needed a strong caucus to champion the welfare of Palestinians especially women.

‘’We have formed a coalition with Asean and proposed to other countries to set up the Parliamentary Causus.

‘’This is crucial so that our voices and emphasis will be heard to prompt the super powers to intervene to check the atrocities of Israel,’’ she said.

On the #KitaSemuaMaryam campaign involving 50 countries including Brazil, Canada, Pakistan, India and United Kingdom, Dr Fauziah said: ‘’This initiative shows women too can play a role to bring the voices of peace in Palestine to the global society to press Israel to cease their cruelties.

‘’This is our small effort to appear for Malaysia to make a representation to the world on the fate befelling the people in the country who are victims of Israeli oppression,’’ she added. — Bernama