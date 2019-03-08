Kunan back as BN sec-gen

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan says Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor (pic) is still the Barisan Nasional secretary-general because he has never resigned. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor is officially Barisan Nasional secretary-general again, with the coalition’s acting chairman saying his tenure is considered unbroken.

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this was because Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz’s announced selection for the role had breached BN’s requirements for this to be agreed universally by all components.

“Tengku Adnan is still the secretary-general because he has never resigned.

“He has agreed to stay on as the secretary-general until a date is reached when he resigns or is terminated,” the acting Umno president told a press conference after the BN supreme council meeting, here, today.

Umno, MCA and MIC are all that remain of the 13-member coalition. The latter two had disputed Nazri as the secretary-general, saying it could not have been official as no supreme council meeting was held to discuss the matter.

