Taiping third in Best of Cities category for sustainable destinations

A view of the Taiping Lake Gardens. Taiping has come in third in the Best of Cities category, behind Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, and Vancouver, Canada. ― Bernama pic

TAIPING, March 7 ― Fresh from being listed in the Top 100 Sustainable Destinations, Taiping has also come in third in the Best of Cities category.

Taiping was placed behind Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, and Vancouver, Canada.

Taiping Municipal Council president Datuk Abd Rahim Md Ariff said the council was informed of the win via an email dated February 20.

The award ceremony was conducted on Wednesday during ITB Berlin (ITB is Internationale Tourismus-Börse or International Tourism Market in German).

Among those present at the ceremony were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and tourism exco Tan Kar Hing.

Taiping was listed in the 2018 Sustainable Destinations Top 100 by the Green Destination Foundation, an international non-profit foundation for sustainable tourism in December.

Aside from the Best of Cities category, there are also Best of Communities & Culture, Best of Africa, Best of Asia-Pacific, Best of Europe and Best of the Americas, Best of Seaside, Best of Ecotourism and Best of Nature.

Abd Rahim dedicated the award to the people of Taiping and the agencies involved in preserving the town's beauty.

“I hope all quarters will double up efforts to upkeep the town's cleanliness,” he said.

Other awards received by the council previously are the Best Destination Manager 2016 from Tourism Promotion Board for Asia Pacific Cities, Asean Clean Tourist City Standard 2017, Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award 2017 for the category of Best Heritage and Ecotourism, and Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award 2018.