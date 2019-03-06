Three MRT stations to close for two days

The three stations to be closed temporarily are Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, March 6 — Three MRT stations along Sungai Buloh-Kajang line (SBK) will be closed on March 9 and 10 to enable continuation of the second stage of migration works of the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line MRT Chief Operations Officer Azmi Mohd Zain said the closure was part of its installation works on the two new turnouts to accommodate access from SSP line to Sungai Buloh depot.

The three stations to be closed temporarily are Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh.

“The Sungai Buloh KTM station will continue to operate as normal and the three other MRT stations will be able to resume its normal operation on March 11,” he said during a briefing with the media here today.

Also present was MRT Corp Director for Electrical & Mechanical System Works, SSP Line, Abdul Hamid Abdillah.

Azmi said, during the installation works, 10 free replacement shuttle buses would be provided between Kwasa Sentral Station and Sungai Buloh Station which would be operating at the same frequency as the MRT trains.

“Free feeder bus services would operate between Kwasa Sentral Station and Sungai Buloh Station with a frequency of between seven to 15 minutes that could accommodate about 2,000 passengers during weekends.

Meanwhile, he also pointed out that the regular feeder bus from Kwasa Sentral Station, Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh would continue to operate as usual during the closure of the stations.

Azmi disclosed that during the maintenance works of SSP line in November last year, a technical problem had been identified.

“We found out that there was a technical and logistic problem that occurred and believed that it could be fixed with minimum rate this time,” he said. — Bernama