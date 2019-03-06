Police nab one of three suspects in Cambodia job scam case

Police said the wanted man, Chang Ying Siong, was arrested at around 10pm at a public area in Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce in Kuching. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, March 6 — One of the three suspects in the Cambodia job scam case has been arrested last night, according to Sarawak CID chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah.

He said the wanted man, Chang Ying Siong, was arrested at around 10pm at a public area in Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, here.

The 25-year-old Chang will be remanded today and investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he said.

Mustafa Kamal said police were in the midst of tracking down two other wanted men, Mohd Ghafar Abd Jamal, 26 dan Lai King Loong, 31.

Members of the public with information about the duos’ whereabouts are requested to contact investigating officer ASP Pricha Azin at 019-889 7640 or come to the nearest police station to facilitate investigations.

Meanwhile, two other suspects arrested on February 25, a man and a woman aged 35, have been released on police bail last Monday. — Bernama