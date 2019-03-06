Imaret medical volunteers offers treatment to Rohingya refugees in Perlis

Imaret said its team assessment found no serious health problems among the refugees and those who experienced trauma were given early psychosocial treatment. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia Response and Relief Team (Imaret) has dispatched a team of medical volunteers to the Home Ministry’s complex in Kangar, to provide medical treatment to Rohingya refugees yesterday.

Imaret coordinating chief, Dr Ahmad Munawwar Helmi Salim, said the team from Penang and Perak headed by Dr Ahmad Zaimi Abdul Latif, arrived at the complex at about 10.30am before starting treatment sessions for the refugees who were found on the Perlis coast last Friday.

He was also accompanied by Imaret executive council member Dr S. Jayaseelan, Emergency Medical Specialist Dr Sumaiyah Syed Ibrahim, Pharmacy Officer Zakuan Kamil Khazali and a Rohingya interpreter.

“All the 35 Rohingya refugees including nine children who received the treatment are fine with nine of them showing signs of psychosocial trauma.

“Imaret’s team assessment found no serious health problems among the refugees. Those who experienced trauma were given early psychosocial treatment,” he said in a statement. — Bernama