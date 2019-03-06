Firemen foil man’s suicide attempt by ciggie offering

Firemen from the Muar fire station apprehending the 30-year-old man after he was suspected of attempting to jump off the Sultan Ismail bridge in Muar late yesterday. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

MUAR, March 6 — A man, believed to have wanted to commit suicide by jumping from the Sultan Ismail bridge here late yesterday, was saved by firemen after they lured him to safety with a cigarette.

The man, who hails from Taman Bahagia in Muar, was seen acting suspiciously at the bridge at 10.15pm and attracted the attention of passing motorists who later reported the incident to the authorities.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the Muar fire station received a distress call at 10.29pm.

“The station immediately despatched nine firemen with a fire engine and one boat to the scene,” he said in a statement today.

The spokesman said the man was ready to jump from the bridge when the team arrived.

“Following that, the team persuaded the man to come to the safety of the middle part of the bridge.

“The team later lured him to safety by offering him a cigarette,” said the spokesman.

The operation ended at 10.56pm and the man was later handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Zaharudin Rasip said that police have received a report on the incident.