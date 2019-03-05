‘Tan Sri’ and two committee members remanded over Batu Caves temple land deal

MACC officers are pictured counting cash and inspecting jewellery and watches at the official’s home in Kota Damansara yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — A senior official of the Batu Caves temple committee with the title of ‘Tan Sri’ and two other committee members have been remanded for three days following allegations of graft over a land deal.

A MACC source told Malay Mail that the trio were picked up yesterday evening and brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court where a remand order was obtained against them.

“All three have been remanded for three days to facilitate investigations into the dubious 2014 land deal,” the source said.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported that MACC officers raided the official’s home in Kota Damansara yesterday to look for documents pertaining to the land deal.

The anti-graft officers also searched two luxury vehicles parked outside the house.

At the same time, MACC officers raided the Sri Mahamariamman Devasthanam temple office in Batu Caves in relation to the same case.

Pictures of yesterday’s raid were widely shared on social media.

The pictures showed the MACC officers counting cash and inspecting jewellery and watches at the official’s home.

The raids were related to a tip-off received last year linked to the development of 4.5-acre plot in Jalan Kuching that was reportedly being developed into a mixed development that includes serviced apartments, offices, and retail outlets.

The Agamam Ani Hindu Association during a press conference in June last year urged the Batu Caves temple to explain a slew of alleged discrepancies in the 2014 deal.

The allegation was denied by the temple committee chairman.