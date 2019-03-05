Irishman found murdered in Penang with note claiming hate for mafia scammers

A handwritten note was found next to the victim's body. ― Picture of courtesy of PDRM

GEORGE TOWN, March 5 ― An Irishman was found murdered in his condominium at Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah yesterday evening with stab wounds and a handwritten note on a small piece of paper next to his body.

The information technology manager was found with stab wounds to his stomach and slash wounds on his neck.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Che Zaimani Che Awang said the victim was identified as Brian Patrick O’Reilly.

The note read, “I respected the police and still do but justice sometimes has to be gained. I hate you Mafia killing scammers. I love my girl. She is...”

It is unclear at this point on who wrote the note and investigations are still underway to determine the motive.

ACP Che Zaimani believed that the 50-year-old victim, who worked in a Singapore-based company, was hit with a pot and frying pan before he was stabbed and slashed.

