Cradle Fund CEO’s wife and stepsons arrested, to be charged with murder

File photo of former Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan (left) and his wife Samirah Muzaffar. Police said Samira and her two sons were arrested this morning and will be charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Picture via Facebook/Nazrin Hassan

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — Police have arrested Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan’s wife Samira Muzaffar and her two sons this morning after eight months of investigations.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the three were arrested at 6.45am from their home.

“All three suspects will be charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, at the Petaling Jaya Magistrates at 2pm today,” he said in a statement today.

A police source told Malay Mail that the family’s maid is also involved in the case, and efforts are underway to make an arrest.

“We believe the maid is back in Indonesia,” the source said.

Police on February 22 submitted the report of the second autopsy to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

In September last year, one of the son was detained for questioning after a puncture wound was found on the deceased’s neck, which is believed to be from an arrow.

Sources told Malay Mail previously that both boys, aged 15 and 17, were members of their school’s archery club.

Police then arrested their mother Samirah, her first husband but both were released eventually.

Nazrin was found dead on the upper floor of his double-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14, with burn marks on 30 per cent of his body.

Police reclassified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play in the death.

Malay Mail had reported that traces of petrol were found in the deceased’s room following a laboratory report by the department.

Initially, it was stated that Nazrin died from injuries sustained when his mobile phone exploded.

Prior to her arrest Samirah had criticised the authorities with regard to their investigation into her second husband’s death; she had said then that she and her family were being kept in the dark over the progress of the investigation.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.