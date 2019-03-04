After Nazri’s racial remarks, MCA and MIC say forced to seek new alliance

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (seated, second from right) and Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran (seated, second from left) say that they’ve been left with no choice but to leave Barisan Nasional. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Barisan Nasional (BN) main component parties MCA and MIC announced today that they are seeking to form a new political coalition, claiming a lack of “mutual respect” from Umno within the alliance.

In a joint statement, MCA and MIC said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz had repeatedly uttered racial remarks perceived to be from Umno, and the Malay nationalist party’s continued silence had cracked the foundation of mutual respect in the coalition.

“When there is no mutual respect and there is a breach of unity in diversity within the component parties of BN, the very foundations of BN have been challenged and threatened,” MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and his MIC counterpart Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said.

“MCA and MIC are therefore left with no choice but to move on to explore a new alliance to reflect the true intentions of unity in diversity of its original intent,” they added.

MORE TO COME