Semenyih defeat a wake-up call for Pakatan, says Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today said that the outcome of the Semenyih by-election which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) wresting the seat away from PKR is a wake-up call for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The PH vice-president said in a statement that the ruling coalition should no longer play the blame game and advance its reform and development agenda as promised in their 14th general election manifesto for the Malaysian people.

“In light of the outcomes in Semenyih and Cameron Highlands, Pakatan Harapan needs to take heed of the signals sent by voters and we must deeply reflect on our actions moving forward.

“We are cognisant of the sentiments expressed by voters and we must be committed to taking proactive steps to address issues concerning the rakyat,” said Azmin.

The PKR vice-president said PH must step up its efforts to change and be the party of choice for Malay voters and be a source of strength for the community.

He said measures to reduce costs of living, improve wages, alleviate poverty, increase home ownership and ease the economic burden for everyday Malaysians must be implemented urgently.

“We must be brave and not hesitate in fulfilling our promises especially on the Malay and Bumiputera agenda which is an integral part of the national agenda. We must do so without feeling apologetic or fearful of criticism of others.

“Let us all remain fully committed to the cause of fulfilling the legitimate expectations of the rakyat with a great sense of urgency and priority,” he said.