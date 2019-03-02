'Rosmah is boss' banner triggers ruckus at Semenyih polling centre

A banner featuring Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was strung up near the polling centre in Semenyih, March 2, 2019. ― Picture via social media

SEMENYIH, March 2 ― A commotion broke out between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters near the Sesapan Batu Rembau polling centre this morning over a banner featuring Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Tempers flared at about 11.30am when the banner of the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak with the caption, “Siapa boss? Aku lah boss. Ingat Najib ke? (Who is the boss? I am the boss. Thought it's Najib?)” was strung up near the polling centre.

BN supporters had alleged that the banner was put up by PH and confronted its supporters.

MORE TO COME