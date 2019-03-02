More Select Committees to be established in Parliament, says Speaker

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof says the setting up of the committees was aimed at ensuring that all ministries be governed under one regulatory system. — Picture by MIera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― More Select Committees will be established during the parliamentary session this month, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He said the setting up of the committees was aimed at ensuring that all ministries be governed under one regulatory system.

“The committees will also look into the issues in detail. For issues that may require an extended time to be resolved in the Parliament, the committees will then provide a detailed report that will also be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat,” he told a press conference after officiating the national seminar entitled “Reform of the Electoral System: Benefits for Young Generation” at Parliament today.

He explained that there were countries that have already adopted the system and he was confident Malaysia could adapt to the similar system well.

On December 4, last year, Mohamad Ariff announced the establishment of six new Select Committees, a reshuffle in existing committees and the establishment of the Caucus on Reform and Governance.

The six Select Committees were for Consideration of Bills; on Budget; on Defence and Home Affairs; on Rights and Gender Equality; on States and Federal Relations and on Major Public Appointments.

Mohamad Ariff also said that members of the public were welcomed to work with parliamentarians to create a strong bilateral relationship so that the function of the Parliament could be explained and understood better.

“Parliament should be regarded not just as the place for legislative or policy debate to be carried out, but it is also ‘people-friendly’ place so that people can make proposals. Almost every month since last July, we held seminars and workshops for the public here,” he said.

Meanwhile, more than 200 participants including students and lecturers attended the seminar that was jointly organised the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), Parliament, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Raub Campus, National Islamic Students Association (PKIM) and Bersih 2.0.

The seminar, among others, aimed at ensuring the voice and role of young people were not side-lined in the governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs)’ efforts to carry out reform of the electoral system. ― Bernama