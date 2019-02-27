Wife representing me not deliberate, says Negri Sembilan MB

Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said his wife had to represent him to officiate at two events at a secondary school because he had been summoned to an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar. — Bernama file pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 27 — Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today stressed that his wife representing him to officiate at two events at a secondary school in Sikamat, here, yesterday was not deliberate.

Aminuddin explained that he was unable to attend the event as he was summoned for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir at that time.

Hence, he said, the school had asked his wife Datin Seri Wan Hasni Wan Yusof to be his representative to officiate at the presentation of school aid and opening of the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato’ Mohd Redza’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting in Sikamat.

“Actually, the invitation was made to me and my wife but yesterday, I was summoned by the palace for an audience with Tuanku Muhriz.

“I then informed the school about the matter and the school requested my wife to represent me,” he said at a press conference after the presentation of school aid at SMK Warisan Puteri and opening of the school’s PTA meeting, here, today.

He was asked to comment on the criticism by former PKR Rembau division chief, Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Che’gu Bard on Facebook, of Wan Hasni’s presence on behalf of the Menteri Besar to officiate at two events at SMK Dato’ Mohd Redza.

Aminuddin said he did not see any problem arising from this and that a small matter should not be made an issue as there were bigger matters that needed to be addressed by leaders.

“Anybody can dispute this but what is important is that the school’s scheduled events went on smoothly. Previously, there were also wives of leaders who represented their husbands at Quran recitals or women’s events without anyone questioning it,” he said. — Bernama