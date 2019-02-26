Minister: Only those diagnosed from Jan 1 onwards eligible for mySalam scheme

Lim (centre) speaks during a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya February 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The government’s health insurance scheme mySalam will only pay out benefits to the poor who are diagnosed with critical illnesses from January 1 this year, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced today.

The ministry also said recipients who were diagnosed with one of the 36 critical illnesses at a private medical facility but were receiving treatment at a government hospital are entitled to make a claim with Great Eastern Takaful Berhad, like those who got diagnosed or treated at any government hospital.

“The official mySalam website has been operating since 26 February 2019. Registration can be done online and eligible recipients can file their claims through the same channel,” Lim told a press conference here today.

Benefits of the government-run mySalam, which aims to cover 3.69 million people in the bottom 40 per cent (B40) aged 18 to 55 and their spouses, include a one-time RM8,000 cash payout upon diagnosis of one of 36 critical illnesses and RM50 daily hospitalisation income replacement up to RM700 per annum at any government hospital.

MORE TO COME