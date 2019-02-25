Govt to announce more initiatives to help the people, Muhyiddin says

Pakatan Harapan deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives for a by-election campaign programme in Semenyih February 24, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEMENYIH, Feb 25 — More initiatives will be announced by the government in helping and dealing with people’s problems, in addition to taking steps to take over four highway concessions that were announced on Saturday.

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the PH government was examining several initiatives including concerning the costs of living, the price of rubber and oil palm in the near future.

“They (Opposition) say we (government) do nothing. This PH is like not bothered about the people’s problems, don’t know rubber tappers can’t get enough money, the price of palm oil falls, then the issue of price of goods rising and various other things.

“In the Cabinet last week, we talked about new initiatives that we are making so that the people are not burdened, including on the matters mentioned,” he said when speaking to the public (Rapat Rakyat Semenyih) in the playing field of the Baiduri Apartment, Phase 6, Bandar Tasik Kesuma here, tonight.

For example, he said there was a proposal to increase the price of rubber to help the group concerned.

“The government has not decided yet, next week there will be a Cabinet meeting, we want to table this matter, see if a decision will be made,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Minister of Home Affairs, said that the people needed to wait only a little while for the government to announce the initiatives that would be introduced.

He said the people should not be influenced with the claims made by Barisan Nasional and Umno, whilst they were was unable to carry out what the PH government did in the eight months it was in power.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after that, he explained about the allegation of an Orang Asli village head that the speech text that he read in the PH campaign which was attended by Muhyiddin in Kampung Sungai Lalang here today, not written by himself.

Muhyiddin said there was no compulsion to the village chief to read the speech text which was given to him. — Bernama