Possibility of higher dengue cases due to different strains, Health Ministry warns

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye launches the ‘Jom Hapuskan Aedes’ information corner by the Kinta district Health Department and Ipoh South Rotary Club in Ipoh February 24, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 24 — The Ministry of Health has raised the alarm of the possibility of higher dengue cases following a change in weather and different dengue strains.

Deputy minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the ministry recorded a higher number of dengue cases this year compared to the same period last year.

“Our records also show the dengue strain is now Type II. With the change in strain, the majority of the population is not immune to it,” he said.

“With a change in strain, we also expect higher mortality,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after opening the “Jom Hapuskan Aedes” information corner by Kinta district Health Department and Ipoh South Rotary Club at Greentown Health Clinic here today, Dr Lee said efforts need to be intensified to contain the epidemic.

“A nationwide campaign on eradicating dengue will be launched by the ministry soon,” he added.

On chikungunya, Dr Lee said it was under control.

He said the outbreak in Selangor started from a group of people who visited Southern Thailand.

“That group came back with chikungunya,” he said.

He added while chikungunya was fairly similar to dengue, it hardly causes any deaths.