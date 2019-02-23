Group puts up RM10,000 bounty for Indira Gandhi’s ex-husband

Indira Gandhi Action Team chairman (left) Arun Dorasamy speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2019. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Those with information leading to the capture of Muhammad Riduan Abdullah @K. Pathmanathan will get RM10,000 as reward said a group aiding Hindu mother M. Indira Gandhi seeking to be reunited with her daughter.

“Anybody that can give information leading to the arrest of Muhammad Riduan, or detecting Prasana’s whereabouts, the reward is there,” said Indira Gandhi Action Team (INGAT) chairman Arun Dorasamy.

“We have included the contact numbers of our action team on the (wanted) posters, because if there was a special police task force handling it, we would have given their number,” he said pointedly.

Malaysian Hindu Sangam president Datuk RS Mohan Shan (left) and M. Indira Gandhi with posters announcing the bounty on Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, during a press conference in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2019.

Indira has won her nearly decade-long legal battle against her ex-husband’s move to unilaterally convert their three children to Islam, but is still to see her youngest daughter whom he abducted in 2009.

She has a High Court order compelling the police to recover Prasana Diksa who is now 10 years’ old, but the agency has yet to execute this successfully.

Arun said his team of investigators comprised ex-policemen to volunteers and friends.

During a press conference at the Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) headquarters attended by its president Datuk RS Mohan Shan and Indira, Arun said they have lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission about the matter.

The report accused the National Registration Department, the Home Ministry, and former home minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of alleged collusion by somehow tampering with her MyKid information.

Indira Gandhi Action Team chairman Arun Dorasamy speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2019.

The group did not supply evidence to support this claim.

He also said they will seek to initiate contempt proceedings against Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun for failing to execute the mandamus order issued for the police to locate and recover Prasana Diksa from her father.

“We have received information that she could have been subjected to abuse, and even fallen victim to human trafficking,” Arun said but conceded that these were rumours.

He said his team suspected Muhammad Riduan to currently residing in Southern Thailand.

Indira said each day she spent away from her daughter compounded her fears of Prasana’s safety.

“She is already a half-grown girl, and with the all the recent rape and abuse cases my fear us getting worst day to day.

“There has been nothing for the past 10-years, I just want this ordeal to end,” Indira said.