Serial rapist-cum-organ seller is fake news from 2014, police say

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Police dismissed today a purported wanted notice circulating on WhatsApp about a serial rapist who also sells human organs in Malaysia and the Thailand border.

Bukit Aman corporate communication chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the fake wanted notice for a man named Mohd Faris Farhan Akhlaken Ahmad, which was circulated under her name on the social messaging platform, has been going around several times since 2014.

“PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) has never received any verified information or police reports related to abductions for the purpose of organ sales in this country.

“PDRM also wishes to announce that any official statement from this office will only be made through official channels, not through WhatsApp,” Asmawati said in a statement.